Here are the top Institutional holders of Vistra Corp. (VST) shares

Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) is 15.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.76 and a high of $27.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VST stock was last observed hovering at around $26.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.46% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 10.53% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.84, the stock is 6.24% and 9.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.07 million and changing 2.87% at the moment leaves the stock 13.77% off its SMA200. VST registered 14.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.67.

The stock witnessed a 8.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.25%, and is 4.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Vistra Corp. (VST) has around 4910 employees, a market worth around $9.89B and $15.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.15. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.28% and -1.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

Vistra Corp. (VST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vistra Corp. (VST) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vistra Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.40% this year

Vistra Corp. (VST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 383.63M, and float is at 370.90M with Short Float at 2.72%.

Vistra Corp. (VST) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Vistra Corp. (VST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lagacy Julie A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lagacy Julie A. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $24.84 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16923.0 shares.

Vistra Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that BURKE JAMES A (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $24.05 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the VST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, HELM SCOTT B (Director) acquired 11,000 shares at an average price of $24.72 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 369,201 shares of Vistra Corp. (VST).

Vistra Corp. (VST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -6.96% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -2.00% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is -12.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.