Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is 18.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.58 and a high of $38.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CC stock was last observed hovering at around $37.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.48% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -44.68% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.17, the stock is 5.95% and 16.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -2.85% at the moment leaves the stock 16.82% off its SMA200. CC registered 14.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.82.

The stock witnessed a 7.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.45%, and is 3.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

The Chemours Company (CC) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $5.32B and $6.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.70 and Fwd P/E is 6.63. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.39% and -5.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

The Chemours Company (CC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Chemours Company (CC) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Chemours Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.30% this year

The Chemours Company (CC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.00M, and float is at 146.83M with Short Float at 3.07%.

The Chemours Company (CC) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at The Chemours Company (CC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Newman Mark, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Newman Mark bought 7,661 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $34.63 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

The Chemours Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Scarborough Alvenia (SVP Corp Communications & CBO) sold a total of 5,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $32.30 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13890.0 shares of the CC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Abbott Matthew S (SVP, Chief Enterprise Transfor) disposed off 8,912 shares at an average price of $34.20 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 29,869 shares of The Chemours Company (CC).

The Chemours Company (CC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 17.89% up over the past 12 months and 3M Company (MMM) that is -23.24% lower over the same period.