Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) is 21.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.49 and a high of $22.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $18.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.52% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.26% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.76, the stock is 6.20% and 12.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.2 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock 10.85% off its SMA200. HTZ registered 12.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 17.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.09%, and is 3.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $5.94B and $8.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.01 and Fwd P/E is 8.81. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.47% and -16.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.90% this year

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 321.00M, and float is at 314.68M with Short Float at 5.89%.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leef Eric, the company’s EVP, Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Leef Eric sold 1,946 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $16.23 per share for a total of $31584.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55723.0 shares.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Leef Eric (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 4,034 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $19.31 per share for $77897.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40809.0 shares of the HTZ stock.