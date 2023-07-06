Hess Corporation (HES) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) is -5.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.34 and a high of $160.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HES stock was last observed hovering at around $137.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.97% off its average median price target of $159.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.42% off the consensus price target high of $205.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 3.28% higher than the price target low of $139.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $134.44, the stock is -0.06% and -0.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing -2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -1.36% off its SMA200. HES registered 27.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.32%, and is 1.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Hess Corporation (HES) has around 1623 employees, a market worth around $41.18B and $11.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.52 and Fwd P/E is 15.37. Profit margin for the company is 17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.82% and -16.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Hess Corporation (HES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hess Corporation (HES) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hess Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 274.60% this year

Hess Corporation (HES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 305.40M, and float is at 276.00M with Short Float at 1.56%.

Hess Corporation (HES) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Hess Corporation (HES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HESS CORP, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HESS CORP sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $26.12 per share for a total of $166.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Hess Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Hill Gregory P. (COO and President, E&P) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $132.40 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the HES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Lynch Richard D. (Senior Vice President) disposed off 33,191 shares at an average price of $138.84 for $4.61 million. The insider now directly holds 23,622 shares of Hess Corporation (HES).

Hess Corporation (HES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 22.11% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 6.69% higher over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is 15.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.