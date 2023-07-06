HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) is -97.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $23.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUBC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.39, the stock is -27.20% and -38.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -4.44% at the moment leaves the stock -95.27% off its SMA200. HUBC registered -97.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -97.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.75.

The stock witnessed a -33.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -73.53%, and is -27.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.61% over the week and 12.33% over the month.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has around 548 employees, a market worth around $38.47M and $69.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.78% and -98.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.90%).

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -379.40% this year

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.27M, and float is at 93.66M with Short Float at 1.42%.