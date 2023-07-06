Infinera Corporation (INFN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) is -31.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $7.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $7.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 7.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.61, the stock is -1.95% and -9.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock -25.42% off its SMA200. INFN registered -15.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.26%, and is 1.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) has around 3267 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $1.63B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.09. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.34% and -40.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.70%).

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infinera Corporation (INFN) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infinera Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.30% this year

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 222.39M, and float is at 216.81M with Short Float at 20.54%.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Infinera Corporation (INFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HEARD DAVID W, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that HEARD DAVID W bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $4.95 per share for a total of $29686.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.74 million shares.

Infinera Corporation (INFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) that is trading 191.84% up over the past 12 months and Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) that is 10.38% higher over the same period. ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) is -41.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.