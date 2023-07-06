McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is 12.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $230.58 and a high of $299.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCD stock was last observed hovering at around $294.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.06% off its average median price target of $320.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.19% off the consensus price target high of $346.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are 1.03% higher than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $296.90, the stock is 2.20% and 1.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 8.98% off its SMA200. MCD registered 17.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.61.

The stock witnessed a 2.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.23%, and is 1.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.21% over the week and 1.24% over the month.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has around 150000 employees, a market worth around $214.76B and $23.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.87 and Fwd P/E is 24.48. Profit margin for the company is 29.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.76% and -0.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.00%).

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McDonald’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.00% this year

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 730.90M, and float is at 728.42M with Short Float at 0.87%.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Erlinger Joseph M., the company’s President, McDonald’s USA. SEC filings show that Erlinger Joseph M. sold 4,487 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $291.35 per share for a total of $1.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12038.0 shares.

McDonald’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Borden Ian Frederick (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 5,796 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $289.86 per share for $1.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10390.0 shares of the MCD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30, Flatley Edith Morgan (EVP – Global CMO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $285.07 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 1,929 shares of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD).

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is trading 24.22% up over the past 12 months and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is 62.28% higher over the same period. Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is 17.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.