Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) is -77.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.04 and a high of $2.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOBQ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.74% off the consensus price target high of $5.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.74% higher than the price target low of $5.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -26.55% and -27.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.41 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -79.46% off its SMA200. MOBQ registered -92.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.23.

The stock witnessed a -28.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.32%, and is -21.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 63.41% over the week and 29.47% over the month.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $4.35M and $3.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 187.91% and -95.08% from its 52-week high.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 82.90% this year

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.81M, and float is at 19.48M with Short Float at 6.09%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.