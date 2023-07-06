MP Materials Corp. (MP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is 1.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.21 and a high of $40.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MP stock was last observed hovering at around $23.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.39% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.16% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 5.58% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.55, the stock is 9.91% and 12.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.14 million and changing 6.00% at the moment leaves the stock -12.11% off its SMA200. MP registered -22.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.93.

The stock witnessed a 11.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.45%, and is 11.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) has around 486 employees, a market worth around $4.30B and $457.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.35 and Fwd P/E is 19.42. Profit margin for the company is 52.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.47% and -38.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MP Materials Corp. (MP) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MP Materials Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.30% this year

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.88M, and float is at 145.08M with Short Float at 7.63%.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at MP Materials Corp. (MP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rosenthal Michael Stuart, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Rosenthal Michael Stuart bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $20.69 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

MP Materials Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 that Rosenthal Michael Stuart (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 and was made at $21.14 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the MP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Rosenthal Michael Stuart (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 7,000 shares at an average price of $21.63 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 115,622 shares of MP Materials Corp. (MP).