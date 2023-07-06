Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) is -74.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $5.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKTR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 24.0% higher than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.57, the stock is -0.63% and -14.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -72.23% off its SMA200. NKTR registered -84.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.59.

The stock witnessed a -7.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.94%, and is -1.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has around 216 employees, a market worth around $107.84M and $88.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.57% and -88.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.50%).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nektar Therapeutics is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.20% this year

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.88M, and float is at 185.37M with Short Float at 5.95%.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHITFIELD ROY A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WHITFIELD ROY A sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $0.57 per share for a total of $17100.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Nektar Therapeutics disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that ROBIN HOWARD W (President & CEO) sold a total of 20,361 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $0.72 per share for $14660.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.94 million shares of the NKTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Zalevsky Jonathan (Chief R&D Officer) disposed off 9,791 shares at an average price of $0.72 for $7050.0. The insider now directly holds 293,388 shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -38.32% down over the past 12 months. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 43.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.