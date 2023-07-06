New Big Money Means CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is 5.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.36 and a high of $19.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNX stock was last observed hovering at around $17.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.54% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -18.47% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.77, the stock is 4.22% and 10.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 8.28% off its SMA200. CNX registered 6.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.49%, and is 3.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) has around 466 employees, a market worth around $2.86B and $3.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.19 and Fwd P/E is 10.43. Profit margin for the company is 42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.75% and -10.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (51.20%).

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNX Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.50% this year

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.45M, and float is at 162.43M with Short Float at 16.54%.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LANIGAN BERNARD JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LANIGAN BERNARD JR bought 137,835 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $15.24 per share for a total of $2.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) that is trading 48.02% up over the past 12 months and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) that is 2.03% higher over the same period.