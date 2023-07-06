New Big Money Means Compass Inc. (COMP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) is 42.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.84 and a high of $5.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COMP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 5.14% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.32, the stock is -4.09% and -0.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.39 million and changing -9.78% at the moment leaves the stock 7.95% off its SMA200. COMP registered -17.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.15%, and is -2.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.32% over the week and 7.51% over the month.

Compass Inc. (COMP) has around 3191 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $5.58B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.43% and -35.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-84.20%).

Compass Inc. (COMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compass Inc. (COMP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compass Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.20% this year

Compass Inc. (COMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 450.06M, and float is at 397.11M with Short Float at 4.15%.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Compass Inc. (COMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $3.69 per share for a total of $55.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117.37 million shares.

Compass Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Wilkie Danielle J. (President, Customer Success) sold a total of 1,116 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $2.67 per share for $2980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 604.0 shares of the COMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Wilkie Danielle J. (President, Customer Success) disposed off 6,464 shares at an average price of $2.15 for $13890.0. The insider now directly holds 604 shares of Compass Inc. (COMP).