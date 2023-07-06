New Big Money Means Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) is 34.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.54 and a high of $52.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DT stock was last observed hovering at around $51.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.32% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -35.29% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.41, the stock is 0.28% and 6.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 25.67% off its SMA200. DT registered 25.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.96.

The stock witnessed a -2.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.68%, and is 1.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has around 4180 employees, a market worth around $15.02B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 139.70 and Fwd P/E is 43.27. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.00% and -2.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dynatrace Inc. (DT) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dynatrace Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.30% this year

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 289.44M, and float is at 194.88M with Short Float at 4.69%.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Dynatrace Inc. (DT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allen Alicia, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Allen Alicia sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $51.83 per share for a total of $77743.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94180.0 shares.

Dynatrace Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Dollentz-Scharer Matthias (Chief Customer Officer) sold a total of 77,720 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $51.26 per share for $3.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84666.0 shares of the DT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, Pace Stephen J. (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 52,944 shares at an average price of $50.95 for $2.7 million. The insider now directly holds 127,790 shares of Dynatrace Inc. (DT).

Dynatrace Inc. (DT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 30.27% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is 19.00% higher over the same period. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is 80.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.