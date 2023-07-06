New Big Money Means Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Globalstar Inc. (AMEX: GSAT) is -20.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $2.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GSAT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $4.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.26% off the consensus price target high of $7.19 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -7.07% lower than the price target low of $0.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.06, the stock is -5.82% and -1.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -22.65% off its SMA200. GSAT registered -13.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.02%, and is -0.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) has around 332 employees, a market worth around $1.96B and $174.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.15% and -64.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.80%).

Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Globalstar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.60% this year

Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.81B, and float is at 685.33M with Short Float at 4.65%.

Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taylor Timothy Evan, the company’s VP, Finance & Operations. SEC filings show that Taylor Timothy Evan sold 395,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.46 million shares.

Globalstar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Taylor Timothy Evan (VP, Finance & Operations) sold a total of 395,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $1.19 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.86 million shares of the GSAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Monroe James III (Director) acquired 184,054 shares at an average price of $1.15 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 6,115,790 shares of Globalstar Inc. (GSAT).

Globalstar Inc. (GSAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DISH Network Corporation (DISH) that is trading -63.20% down over the past 12 months and EchoStar Corporation (SATS) that is -12.95% lower over the same period. Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) is 61.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.