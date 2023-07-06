New Big Money Means Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) is -8.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $2.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIGL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -15.0% lower than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.38, the stock is -9.86% and -0.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 5.34% at the moment leaves the stock 7.87% off its SMA200. RIGL registered 10.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.68.

The stock witnessed a -1.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.66%, and is -0.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.30% over the week and 7.77% over the month.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) has around 155 employees, a market worth around $246.85M and $129.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.62% and -32.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-215.30%).

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -223.30% this year

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.57M, and float is at 170.76M with Short Float at 3.72%.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RODRIGUEZ RAUL R, the company’s CEO, President. SEC filings show that RODRIGUEZ RAUL R sold 20,340 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $35595.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.68 million shares.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Dummer Wolfgang (EVP & CMO) sold a total of 5,389 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $1.66 per share for $8946.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72459.0 shares of the RIGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Schorno Dean L (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,389 shares at an average price of $1.66 for $8946.0. The insider now directly holds 196,519 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL).

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 1.68% up over the past 12 months and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is -69.39% lower over the same period.