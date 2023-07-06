New Big Money Means Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) is -1.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.92 and a high of $32.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHLS stock was last observed hovering at around $25.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.12% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -27.95% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.31, the stock is -1.84% and 4.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -3.22% at the moment leaves the stock 1.84% off its SMA200. SHLS registered 49.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.47%, and is -5.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has around 835 employees, a market worth around $4.15B and $364.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.61 and Fwd P/E is 26.63. Profit margin for the company is 38.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.64% and -25.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.50% this year

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.41M, and float is at 80.68M with Short Float at 15.21%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peetz Mehgan, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Peetz Mehgan sold 7,279 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $24.78 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83375.0 shares.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that TOLNAR JEFFERY (President) sold a total of 1,415 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $22.79 per share for $32248.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64629.0 shares of the SHLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, TOLNAR JEFFERY (President) disposed off 3,575 shares at an average price of $19.73 for $70535.0. The insider now directly holds 66,044 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) that is trading 16.45% up over the past 12 months.