New Big Money Means Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) is -76.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $8.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTCF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.67% off the consensus price target high of $0.60 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 51.67% higher than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is -48.51% and -67.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.15 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -85.67% off its SMA200. TTCF registered -95.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.75.

The stock witnessed a -47.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.71%, and is -46.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.93% over the week and 9.52% over the month.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has around 940 employees, a market worth around $23.14M and $222.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.63% and -96.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-110.80%).

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tattooed Chef Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.80% this year

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.25M, and float is at 48.56M with Short Float at 26.69%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.