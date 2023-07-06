New Big Money Means Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is 6.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.96 and a high of $143.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YUM stock was last observed hovering at around $137.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $147.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.55% off the consensus price target high of $172.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -3.53% lower than the price target low of $132.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $136.66, the stock is 0.78% and 0.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 7.24% off its SMA200. YUM registered 17.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.71.

The stock witnessed a 1.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.59%, and is 1.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 1.40% over the month.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $37.69B and $6.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.06 and Fwd P/E is 23.09. Profit margin for the company is 17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.45% and -4.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (62.20%).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yum! Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 281.00M, and float is at 277.20M with Short Float at 1.78%.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Russell David Eric, the company’s Vice President, Controller. SEC filings show that Russell David Eric sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 03 at a price of $137.27 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16052.0 shares.

Yum! Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Gibbs David W (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,884 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $136.87 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57325.0 shares of the YUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Gibbs David W (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 3,920 shares at an average price of $138.90 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 57,325 shares of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 17.37% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is 24.22% higher over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is 62.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.