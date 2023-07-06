PACCAR Inc (PCAR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is 24.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.93 and a high of $85.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCAR stock was last observed hovering at around $83.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.36% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.58% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -11.19% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.28, the stock is 4.57% and 10.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock 19.33% off its SMA200. PCAR registered 53.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.51.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.65%, and is 2.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has around 31100 employees, a market worth around $41.99B and $30.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.60 and Fwd P/E is 12.74. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.78% and -3.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PACCAR Inc (PCAR) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PACCAR Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.20% this year

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 785.25M, and float is at 515.79M with Short Float at 1.80%.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at PACCAR Inc (PCAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FEIGHT R PRESTON, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that FEIGHT R PRESTON sold 46,523 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $72.64 per share for a total of $3.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

PACCAR Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that BARKLEY MICHAEL T (SR. VICE PRESIDENT/CONTROLLER) sold a total of 1 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $71.63 per share for $57.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PCAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, BARKLEY MICHAEL T (SR. VICE PRESIDENT/CONTROLLER) disposed off 25,072 shares at an average price of $75.50 for $1.89 million. The insider now directly holds 51,565 shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR).

PACCAR Inc (PCAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ford Motor Company (F) that is 42.47% higher over the past 12 months.