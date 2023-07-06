Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is 0.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.02 and a high of $133.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPG stock was last observed hovering at around $117.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17% off its average median price target of $128.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.12% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -11.52% lower than the price target low of $106.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.21, the stock is 6.17% and 8.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 5.55% off its SMA200. SPG registered 23.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.15%, and is 4.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $37.99B and $5.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.91 and Fwd P/E is 18.19. Profit margin for the company is 40.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.42% and -11.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Simon Property Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.70% this year

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 326.95M, and float is at 325.77M with Short Float at 1.75%.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S bought 526 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $116.16 per share for a total of $61100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49147.0 shares.

Simon Property Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that HUBBARD ALLAN B (Director) bought a total of 429 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $116.16 per share for $49833.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31026.0 shares of the SPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 30, GLASSCOCK LARRY C (Director) acquired 387 shares at an average price of $116.16 for $44954.0. The insider now directly holds 37,461 shares of Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -13.57% down over the past 12 months and Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) that is 0.33% higher over the same period. Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is 3.08% up on the 1-year trading charts.