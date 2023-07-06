TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is -23.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.09 and a high of $22.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGNA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.87% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 10.39% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.13, the stock is 0.42% and -0.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -13.14% off its SMA200. TGNA registered -23.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.29.

The stock witnessed a -0.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.27%, and is 2.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $3.56B and $3.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.05 and Fwd P/E is 4.81. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.89% and -27.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TEGNA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.90% this year

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.54M, and float is at 221.58M with Short Float at 7.50%.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 38 times.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DallasNews Corporation (DALN) that is trading -25.36% down over the past 12 months and News Corporation (NWSA) that is 23.81% higher over the same period. Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) is 8.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.