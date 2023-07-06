Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) is -82.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $2.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TIVC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.11, the stock is 9.83% and -6.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.55 million and changing 9.71% at the moment leaves the stock -83.33% off its SMA200. TIVC registered -94.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.15.

The stock witnessed a 3.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.65%, and is -18.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.07% over the week and 16.29% over the month.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $3.43M and $1.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 29.89% and -96.06% from its 52-week high.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Analyst Forecasts

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.10% this year

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.68M, and float is at 26.67M with Short Float at 2.24%.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.