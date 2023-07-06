WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) is -3.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.82 and a high of $108.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WEC stock was last observed hovering at around $89.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $99.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.6% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 0.71% higher than the price target low of $91.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.35, the stock is 1.15% and -0.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -2.61% off its SMA200. WEC registered -11.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.69.

The stock witnessed a 3.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.16%, and is 1.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) has around 7022 employees, a market worth around $28.56B and $9.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.15 and Fwd P/E is 18.40. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.79% and -16.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WEC Energy Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.40% this year

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 315.40M, and float is at 315.03M with Short Float at 1.32%.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAYNE ULICE JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PAYNE ULICE JR sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $94.36 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21503.0 shares.

WEC Energy Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that PAYNE ULICE JR (Director) sold a total of 950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $97.59 per share for $92708.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21375.0 shares of the WEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Lauber Scott J (President and CEO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $97.18 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 24,601 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC).

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -16.43% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -9.96% lower over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is -4.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.