Which institution holds the most shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) is 23.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.20 and a high of $19.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRDO stock was last observed hovering at around $16.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.74% off the consensus price target high of $25.19 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -17.43% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.44, the stock is -4.59% and 28.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing -2.78% at the moment leaves the stock 30.83% off its SMA200. CRDO registered 45.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$255.82.

The stock witnessed a -0.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.77%, and is -7.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has around 438 employees, a market worth around $2.46B and $184.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.05. Profit margin for the company is -9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.49% and -15.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.70%).

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.00% this year

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.22M, and float is at 105.14M with Short Float at 7.74%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TAN LIP BU, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TAN LIP BU sold 53,324 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $17.70 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.98 million shares.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that TAN LIP BU (Director) sold a total of 51,820 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $17.66 per share for $0.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.03 million shares of the CRDO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, Cheng Chi Fung (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $17.58 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 280,000 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO).