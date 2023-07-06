Which institution holds the most shares in Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is 27.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.63 and a high of $27.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLEX stock was last observed hovering at around $27.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.74% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -9.16% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.29, the stock is 2.23% and 12.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 24.60% off its SMA200. FLEX registered 91.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.88.

The stock witnessed a 4.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.07%, and is 3.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has around 172108 employees, a market worth around $11.79B and $30.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.89 and Fwd P/E is 10.00. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.22% and -2.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flex Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.40% this year

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 451.00M, and float is at 441.96M with Short Float at 1.84%.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Flex Ltd. (FLEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tan Kwang Hooi, the company’s Group President. SEC filings show that Tan Kwang Hooi sold 5,020 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $26.97 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Flex Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Tan Kwang Hooi (Group President) sold a total of 3,602 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $26.80 per share for $96544.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the FLEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Hartung Michael P (Group President) disposed off 1,790 shares at an average price of $26.81 for $47982.0. The insider now directly holds 173,061 shares of Flex Ltd. (FLEX).

Flex Ltd. (FLEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading 16.45% up over the past 12 months and Jabil Inc. (JBL) that is 113.04% higher over the same period. Sanmina Corporation (SANM) is 48.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.