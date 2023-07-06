Which institution holds the most shares in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is -15.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.50 and a high of $54.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LNC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.39% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -52.47% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.92, the stock is 6.88% and 16.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -17.55% off its SMA200. LNC registered -45.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.47.

The stock witnessed a 15.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.87%, and is 4.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has around 11316 employees, a market worth around $4.31B and $17.27B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.22. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.11% and -52.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.70%).

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lincoln National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -231.30% this year

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 169.20M, and float is at 153.12M with Short Float at 4.51%.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KELLY GARY C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KELLY GARY C bought 7,838 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $25.52 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15007.0 shares.

Lincoln National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Kennedy John Christopher (EVP, President LFD) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $30.79 per share for $46185.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20336.0 shares of the LNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Connelly Deirdre P (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $37.41 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 4,000 shares of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC).

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MetLife Inc. (MET) that is trading -10.84% down over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -8.87% lower over the same period. Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is 24.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.