Which institution holds the most shares in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) is -2.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.27 and a high of $18.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.63% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -0.93% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.13, the stock is 0.24% and 0.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -3.56% off its SMA200. DOC registered -18.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.00.

The stock witnessed a 0.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.42%, and is 2.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $3.27B and $530.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.97 and Fwd P/E is 61.97. Profit margin for the company is 19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.44% and -22.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Physicians Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.40% this year

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 237.48M, and float is at 226.19M with Short Float at 4.99%.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BLACK ALBERT JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BLACK ALBERT JR bought 1,021 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $14.98 per share for a total of $15295.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 99208.0 shares.

Physicians Realty Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Thompson Tommy G (Director) bought a total of 6,575 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $15.04 per share for $98888.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25635.0 shares of the DOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Thompson Tommy G (Director) acquired 17,760 shares at an average price of $15.16 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 19,060 shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC).

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -2.44% down over the past 12 months and LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) that is -14.09% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -21.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.