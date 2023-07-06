Which institution holds the most shares in Spark Networks SE (LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is -25.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $3.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 68.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.48, the stock is -28.68% and -39.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing 24.96% at the moment leaves the stock -56.92% off its SMA200. LOV registered -84.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.37.

The stock witnessed a -45.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.28%, and is 36.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.84% over the week and 17.70% over the month.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) has around 271 employees, a market worth around $12.73M and $179.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.84% and -87.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.50%).

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spark Networks SE (LOV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spark Networks SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.40% this year

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.25M, and float is at 24.69M with Short Float at 0.52%.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Spark Networks SE (LOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Osmium Partners, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Osmium Partners, LLC sold 210,501 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $0.62 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.52 million shares.

Spark Networks SE disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Osmium Partners, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $0.64 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.73 million shares of the LOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 27, Osmium Partners, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $0.70 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 4,931,203 shares of Spark Networks SE (LOV).