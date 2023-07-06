Which institution holds the most shares in View Inc. (VIEW)

View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) is -87.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $2.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIEW stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -18.40% and -41.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing -4.84% at the moment leaves the stock -84.29% off its SMA200. VIEW registered -93.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.42.

The stock witnessed a -29.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.95%, and is -6.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.94% over the week and 15.26% over the month.

View Inc. (VIEW) has around 728 employees, a market worth around $28.58M and $102.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.53% and -95.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-77.50%).

View Inc. (VIEW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for View Inc. (VIEW) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

View Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.80% this year

View Inc. (VIEW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.25M, and float is at 184.07M with Short Float at 5.88%.

View Inc. (VIEW) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at View Inc. (VIEW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mulpuri Rao, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Mulpuri Rao bought 185,155 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $0.20 per share for a total of $37031.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.91 million shares.

View Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Mulpuri Rao (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 131,431 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $0.20 per share for $26286.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.72 million shares of the VIEW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Mulpuri Rao (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 75,152 shares at an average price of $0.23 for $17285.0. The insider now directly holds 589,721 shares of View Inc. (VIEW).