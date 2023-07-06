Which Institutions Own Shares In Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO)?

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is 9.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $5.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALTO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.15, the stock is 23.80% and 52.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 12.19% off its SMA200. ALTO registered -15.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.89.

The stock witnessed a 49.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.92%, and is 32.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.22% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has around 439 employees, a market worth around $233.95M and $1.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.25. Distance from 52-week low is 162.48% and -40.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alto Ingredients Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -197.30% this year

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.81M, and float is at 70.47M with Short Float at 5.25%.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NATHAN GILBERT E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NATHAN GILBERT E bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $1.97 per share for a total of $9850.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Alto Ingredients Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that NATHAN GILBERT E (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $1.99 per share for $9950.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the ALTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, NATHAN GILBERT E (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.71 for $17100.0. The insider now directly holds 573,909 shares of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO).