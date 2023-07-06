Which Institutions Own Shares In Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH)?

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) is -15.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.19 and a high of $45.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BFH stock was last observed hovering at around $31.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.55% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -13.04% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.65, the stock is 3.14% and 9.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -7.17% off its SMA200. BFH registered -14.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.08.

The stock witnessed a 2.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.52%, and is 4.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $4.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.40 and Fwd P/E is 3.22. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.48% and -30.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.60% this year

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.00M, and float is at 49.63M with Short Float at 9.23%.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) Insider Activity

A total of 112 insider transactions have happened at Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 100 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Turtle Creek Asset Management, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 400 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $29.89 per share for a total of $11954.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5016.0 shares.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Turtle Creek Asset Management (10% Owner) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $29.50 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.96 million shares of the BFH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Turtle Creek Asset Management (10% Owner) acquired 5,850 shares at an average price of $29.74 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 4,942,624 shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH).

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visa Inc. (V) that is trading 20.22% up over the past 12 months and American Express Company (AXP) that is 25.05% higher over the same period. Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is 2.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.