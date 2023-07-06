Which Institutions Own Shares In Chewy Inc. (CHWY)?

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) is 1.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.10 and a high of $52.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHWY stock was last observed hovering at around $38.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.5% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -530.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.80, the stock is -1.93% and 8.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.74 million and changing -1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -0.69% off its SMA200. CHWY registered 1.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $119.14.

The stock witnessed a 6.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.78%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has around 19400 employees, a market worth around $16.30B and $10.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 307.32 and Fwd P/E is 208.84. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.90% and -28.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chewy Inc. (CHWY) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chewy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 165.00% this year

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 426.85M, and float is at 113.55M with Short Float at 16.47%.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Chewy Inc. (CHWY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marte Mario Jesus, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Marte Mario Jesus sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $4.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Chewy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 28 that Bowman Stacy (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 14,720 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 28 and was made at $38.76 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the CHWY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Singh Sumit (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 70,404 shares at an average price of $39.87 for $2.81 million. The insider now directly holds 992,212 shares of Chewy Inc. (CHWY).