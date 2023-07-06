Which Institutions Own Shares In Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) is -34.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.05 and a high of $1.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRKN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -15.96% and -18.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -40.91% off its SMA200. CRKN registered -87.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $586.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.90%, and is -12.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.44% over the week and 11.05% over the month.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $6.15M and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 146.00% and -90.16% from its 52-week high.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.00% this year

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.71M, and float is at 40.69M with Short Float at 4.46%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.