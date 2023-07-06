Which Institutions Own Shares In Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)?

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) is 41.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.17 and a high of $14.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 8.06% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.71, the stock is 17.77% and 23.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 38.69% off its SMA200. DO registered 141.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.50.

The stock witnessed a 22.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.37%, and is 16.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.19% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $887.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.65. Profit margin for the company is -6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.53% and -0.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.20% this year

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.33M, and float is at 100.28M with Short Float at 3.55%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Savarino Dominic A, the company’s Senior Vice President and CFO. SEC filings show that Savarino Dominic A sold 6,027 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $10.94 per share for a total of $65922.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40608.0 shares.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Savarino Dominic A (Senior Vice President and CFO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $12.25 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25309.0 shares of the DO stock.