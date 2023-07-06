Which Institutions Own Shares In EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)?

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is -12.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.86 and a high of $13.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENLC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.76% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 2.27% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.75, the stock is 4.34% and 9.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -2.38% off its SMA200. ENLC registered 21.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.25.

The stock witnessed a 4.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.50%, and is 6.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) has around 1132 employees, a market worth around $4.86B and $9.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.45 and Fwd P/E is 15.97. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.86% and -20.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.70% this year

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 468.90M, and float is at 244.71M with Short Float at 5.59%.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lamb Benjamin D, the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Lamb Benjamin D sold 210,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $11.38 per share for a total of $2.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

EnLink Midstream LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Lamb Benjamin D (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 180,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $11.75 per share for $2.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the ENLC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Vann Kyle D (Director) disposed off 13,500 shares at an average price of $12.16 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 171,631 shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC).

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading 19.20% up over the past 12 months and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) that is 40.65% higher over the same period. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) is 28.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.