Which Institutions Own Shares In Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR)?

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) is 155.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $2.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HYPR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 10.42% higher than the price target low of $2.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.15, the stock is 3.34% and 27.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.31 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 72.45% off its SMA200. HYPR registered 4.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 155.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.41.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 33.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.48%, and is -0.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.26% over the week and 9.43% over the month.

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) has around 136 employees, a market worth around $154.18M and $7.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 216.18% and -19.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.70%).

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hyperfine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.60% this year

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.86M, and float is at 53.67M with Short Float at 3.39%.

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Siddiqui Khan, the company’s CMO and Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Siddiqui Khan sold 1,735 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $1.25 per share for a total of $2169.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78710.0 shares.

Hyperfine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Gupta Alok (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,613 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $1.39 per share for $7802.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the HYPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Siddiqui Khan (CMO and Chief Strategy Officer) disposed off 4,635 shares at an average price of $1.39 for $6443.0. The insider now directly holds 80,445 shares of Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR).