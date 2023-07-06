Which Institutions Own Shares In Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)?

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) is 31.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.75% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.75% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.80, the stock is -19.19% and -24.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -2.17% at the moment leaves the stock 5.78% off its SMA200. PLX registered 65.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -18.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.55%, and is -17.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) has around 193 employees, a market worth around $122.69M and $41.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.21. Profit margin for the company is -38.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.00% and -49.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-77.00%).

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.70% this year

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.48M, and float is at 41.75M with Short Float at 16.81%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schwartz Aharon, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schwartz Aharon bought 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $1.42 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.