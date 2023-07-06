Who are the Institutional Holders in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) is 3.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.82 and a high of $69.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASO stock was last observed hovering at around $53.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.28% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 1.53% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.16, the stock is 6.49% and -1.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 0.09% off its SMA200. ASO registered 54.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.47%, and is 1.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has around 22010 employees, a market worth around $4.12B and $6.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.76 and Fwd P/E is 7.00. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.14% and -21.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.50%).

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.10% this year

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.46M, and float is at 75.94M with Short Float at 16.74%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tweedy Jeffrey C., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tweedy Jeffrey C. sold 1,065 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $49.23 per share for a total of $52430.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12200.0 shares.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Johnson Samuel J (EVP, Retail Operations) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $50.76 per share for $3.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76124.0 shares of the ASO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Mullican Michael P. (President) disposed off 65,794 shares at an average price of $50.34 for $3.31 million. The insider now directly holds 109,304 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO).

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading 28.93% up over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is 5.85% higher over the same period.