Who are the Institutional Holders in AXT Inc. (AXTI)?

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) is -35.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.47 and a high of $9.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXTI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 23.24% higher than the price target low of $3.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is -19.28% and -14.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.18 million and changing -19.09% at the moment leaves the stock -37.40% off its SMA200. AXTI registered -50.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -18.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.10%, and is -17.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.69% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) has around 1076 employees, a market worth around $118.46M and $120.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.33 and Fwd P/E is 69.27. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.98% and -71.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AXT Inc. (AXTI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AXT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.60% this year

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.50M, and float is at 40.80M with Short Float at 3.97%.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at AXT Inc. (AXTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHEN JESSE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHEN JESSE sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $4.45 per share for a total of $33375.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

AXT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that CHRISTINE RUSSELL (Director) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $9.40 per share for $70500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31552.0 shares of the AXTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, FISCHER GARY L (VICE PRESIDENT, CFO & CORP SEC) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $9.19 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 279,020 shares of AXT Inc. (AXTI).

AXT Inc. (AXTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading 27.98% up over the past 12 months and Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) that is 17.76% higher over the same period. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is 78.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.