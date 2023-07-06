Who are the Institutional Holders in Cloudflare Inc. (NET)?

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) is 43.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.37 and a high of $80.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NET stock was last observed hovering at around $65.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.63% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -71.26% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.08, the stock is -1.23% and 9.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 18.70% off its SMA200. NET registered 41.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$321.30.

The stock witnessed a -7.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.37%, and is 1.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) has around 3217 employees, a market worth around $22.41B and $1.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 153.85. Profit margin for the company is -18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.15% and -19.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.90%).

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cloudflare Inc. (NET) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cloudflare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.90% this year

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 330.39M, and float is at 282.09M with Short Float at 6.52%.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Cloudflare Inc. (NET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SEIFERT THOMAS J, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that SEIFERT THOMAS J sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 03 at a price of $65.60 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Cloudflare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 03 that Kramer Douglas James (General Counsel) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 03 and was made at $65.48 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the NET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 20, SEIFERT THOMAS J (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $67.28 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 263,209 shares of Cloudflare Inc. (NET).