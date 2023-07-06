Who are the Institutional Holders in Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL)?

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) is -54.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $9.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMPL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.75% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 57.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.70, the stock is 36.54% and 12.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37.45 million and changing 36.35% at the moment leaves the stock -37.57% off its SMA200. IMPL registered -81.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.57.

The stock witnessed a 28.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.57%, and is 50.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.26% over the week and 9.79% over the month.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $38.08M and $15.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 83.29% and -82.53% from its 52-week high.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.60% this year

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.75M, and float is at 23.47M with Short Float at 2.14%.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.