Who are the Institutional Holders in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) is -23.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $10.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSNY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.04, the stock is 11.33% and 13.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.27 million and changing 3.32% at the moment leaves the stock -15.49% off its SMA200. PSNY registered -57.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $157.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.45%, and is 9.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has around 2377 employees, a market worth around $8.32B and $2.46B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.66% and -62.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-70.50%).

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.90% this year

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.11B, and float is at 463.00M with Short Float at 1.89%.