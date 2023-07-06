Who are the Institutional Holders in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is -4.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $6.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAND stock was last observed hovering at around $5.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $8.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.91% off the consensus price target high of $9.28 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 22.77% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.02, the stock is -2.71% and -7.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -4.92% at the moment leaves the stock -7.06% off its SMA200. SAND registered -18.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.63%, and is 0.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.21 and Fwd P/E is 45.64. Distance from 52-week low is 11.31% and -25.28% from its 52-week high.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.70% this year

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.79M, and float is at 247.27M with Short Float at 3.64%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) that is 2.79% higher over the past 12 months. Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is -16.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.