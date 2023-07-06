Who is the Top Investor In Planet Labs PBC (PL)?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is -25.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $7.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 34.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.26, the stock is -8.45% and -16.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -29.46% off its SMA200. PL registered -25.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.64.

The stock witnessed a -30.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.44%, and is 7.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) has around 930 employees, a market worth around $885.29M and $203.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -74.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.67% and -56.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.60%).

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Planet Labs PBC (PL) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.10% this year

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 272.35M, and float is at 241.19M with Short Float at 4.50%.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Ashley F., the company’s CFO & COO. SEC filings show that Johnson Ashley F. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 03 at a price of $3.25 per share for a total of $3250.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.91 million shares.

Planet Labs PBC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Johnson Ashley F. (CFO & COO) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $5.00 per share for $2500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.93 million shares of the PL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Johnson Ashley F. (CFO & COO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $4.60 for $4600.0. The insider now directly holds 936,096 shares of Planet Labs PBC (PL).