Who is the Top Investor In Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is 16.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.78 and a high of $44.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPX stock was last observed hovering at around $39.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $48.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.94% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -17.74% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.03, the stock is 4.19% and 6.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 13.68% off its SMA200. TPX registered 88.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.43.

The stock witnessed a 7.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.04%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $6.75B and $4.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.28 and Fwd P/E is 12.69. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.64% and -9.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.30% this year

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.00M, and float is at 166.45M with Short Float at 6.78%.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BUSTER H CLIFFORD III, the company’s CEO, North America. SEC filings show that BUSTER H CLIFFORD III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $35.82 per share for a total of $2.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that Rao Bhaskar (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 18,682 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $40.01 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the TPX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, Rao Bhaskar (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 13,811 shares at an average price of $40.07 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 316,670 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX).

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) that is trading -15.97% down over the past 12 months and Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) that is -13.32% lower over the same period. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) is 13.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.