Who is the Top Investor In XPO Inc. (XPO)?

XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is 75.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.75 and a high of $59.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XPO stock was last observed hovering at around $59.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.13% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.03% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -29.91% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.46, the stock is 11.24% and 19.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 54.94% off its SMA200. XPO registered 104.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.58.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 17.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.95%, and is 3.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

XPO Inc. (XPO) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $6.70B and $7.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.12 and Fwd P/E is 19.00. Distance from 52-week low is 136.16% and -2.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

XPO Inc. (XPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPO Inc. (XPO) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.40% this year

XPO Inc. (XPO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.00M, and float is at 113.36M with Short Float at 6.61%.

XPO Inc. (XPO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at XPO Inc. (XPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Landry Allison, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Landry Allison sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $53.20 per share for a total of $85120.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3360.0 shares.

XPO Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that FRYE J WES (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $35.74 per share for $53610.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1500.0 shares of the XPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, BRADLEY S JACOBS (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,061,029 shares at an average price of $55.17 for $279.22 million. The insider now directly holds 1,300,701 shares of XPO Inc. (XPO).

XPO Inc. (XPO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading -2.71% down over the past 12 months and FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is 11.05% higher over the same period. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is 40.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.