Xos Inc. (XOS) Volatility At 14.54%, Should You Add A Position?

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) is -39.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $2.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XOS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 22.86% higher than the price target low of $0.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.27, the stock is -21.69% and -34.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 22.18% at the moment leaves the stock -63.28% off its SMA200. XOS registered -85.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.25.

The stock witnessed a -30.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.73%, and is 7.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.54% over the week and 12.78% over the month.

Xos Inc. (XOS) has around 272 employees, a market worth around $46.04M and $34.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 29.39% and -88.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.40%).

Xos Inc. (XOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xos Inc. (XOS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xos Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -304.40% this year

Xos Inc. (XOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.83M, and float is at 56.73M with Short Float at 8.10%.

Xos Inc. (XOS) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Xos Inc. (XOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mattson George N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mattson George N bought 98,270 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $0.70 per share for a total of $68789.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

Xos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that Mattson George N (Director) bought a total of 35,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $0.58 per share for $20474.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.9 million shares of the XOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Mattson George N (Director) acquired 30,391 shares at an average price of $0.61 for $18539.0. The insider now directly holds 866,430 shares of Xos Inc. (XOS).