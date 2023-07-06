Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is -26.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.30 and a high of $33.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPOF stock was last observed hovering at around $17.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.2% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 47.09% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.93, the stock is -30.33% and -37.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -3.26% at the moment leaves the stock -31.40% off its SMA200. XPOF registered 30.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -26.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.67.

The stock witnessed a -34.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.44%, and is 7.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.67% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) has around 310 employees, a market worth around $796.22M and $265.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.54. Distance from 52-week low is 37.70% and -49.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-77.70%).

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xponential Fitness Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.40% this year

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.75M, and float is at 24.60M with Short Float at 19.21%.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Geisler Anthony, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Geisler Anthony sold 13,627 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $25.08 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Xponential Fitness Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Luna Sarah (President) sold a total of 3,857 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $25.20 per share for $97203.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the XPOF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, Meloun John P (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,311 shares at an average price of $25.20 for $83421.0. The insider now directly holds 232,248 shares of Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF).

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) that is trading 42.76% up over the past 12 months and Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) that is -4.73% lower over the same period. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) is 47.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.