Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is 2.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.58 and a high of $64.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YUMC stock was last observed hovering at around $57.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.21% off its average median price target of $74.62 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.81% off the consensus price target high of $82.50 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -6.15% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.26, the stock is -3.24% and -5.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -2.11% at the moment leaves the stock -0.64% off its SMA200. YUMC registered 11.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.95.

The stock witnessed a -3.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.12%, and is -1.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has around 145000 employees, a market worth around $23.51B and $9.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.76 and Fwd P/E is 21.27. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.81% and -13.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yum China Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.40% this year

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 418.00M, and float is at 403.57M with Short Float at 2.03%.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wat Joey, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Wat Joey sold 95,171 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $61.94 per share for a total of $5.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Yum China Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Wat Joey (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $61.94 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the YUMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, BASSI PETER A (Director) disposed off 17,500 shares at an average price of $60.96 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 46,264 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC).

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 17.37% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is 24.22% higher over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is 62.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.