A peek at AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO): Who has invested in It?

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) is -37.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.32 and a high of $27.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AHCO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.7% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -8.73% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.96, the stock is 12.41% and 9.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -29.78% off its SMA200. AHCO registered -35.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.00.

The stock witnessed a 17.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.16%, and is 3.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) has around 10900 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $3.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.38 and Fwd P/E is 13.84. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.33% and -56.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AdaptHealth Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.20% this year

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.53M, and float is at 88.31M with Short Float at 10.77%.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Everest Hill Group Inc., the company’s 9% owner. SEC filings show that Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $20.75 per share for a total of $11.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.81 million shares.

AdaptHealth Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Everest Hill Group Inc. (9.9% owner) sold a total of 44,789 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $21.00 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.35 million shares of the AHCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, Everest Hill Group Inc. (9.9% owner) disposed off 55,211 shares at an average price of $21.00 for $1.16 million. The insider now directly holds 13,389,797 shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO).